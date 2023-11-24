It's not in my hands to make a movie successful...": Nawazuddin Siddiqui

During a brief conversation with ANI, Nawazuddin talked about why it is not in his hands to make a project successful

Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pic/Yogen Shah

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. From the powerful performances in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Badlapur', 'Manto' to bagging a nomination at International Emmy Awards 2021 for 'Serious Men', he has carved a stellar career for himself. But, like the rest of us-- Nawazuddin has also experienced a fair share of career disappointments.

In recent times, a lot of his films like 'Heropanti 2', 'Afwaah', and 'Haddi' did not perform well.

During a brief conversation with ANI, Nawazuddin talked about why it is not in his hands to make a project successful.

"There are so many reasons that the film doesn't work at the box office. Sometimes there are technical reasons as well. Many a time films do not get enough screens. My work is to do acting and I always try to do my best. I always try to work with utmost honesty. Film chalana na chalana mere hath mein nahin hai (It's not in my hands to make a movie successful...) To do good acting is the only thing which is in my hands," he said on sidelines of 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Speaking of Nawazuddin's presence at IFFI, he, on Thursday, interacted with young filmmaking students.

Rooting for youth, Nawazuddin said, "The young talents have the freedom to take risks. I like working with people where the story and way of working is different... The young talent should always be welcomed because they come with a different thought."

