'Nawazuddin Siddiqui abandoned me in Dubai; I’ve no food, money,' alleges 20-year-old house help

Twenty-year-old Amritsar woman, hired last year to take care of the actor’s children in Dubai, is now alone on foreign land; Siddiqui’s wife’s lawyer alleges irregularities in securing her visa

mid-day received no response from actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been accused of abandoning his 20-year-old house help in Dubai without money or food. Hired in November to take care of his minor children while they studied in Dubai, Sapna Robin Masih has been living there alone for nearly a month, said an advocate who is trying to help her return.

According to Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who is the lawyer of Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, told mid-day that Masih was taken to Dubai in November on a tourist visa. In February, he got her a work visa, which mentions her designation as sales manager at “an unknown company”.

The house help’s work visa issued in February

He added that while Aliya returned to India towards the end of November or early-December, their children came home in the last week of January.

“Now, Masih is all alone at the Dubai house, whose rent has not been paid. She has nothing to eat at home. It’s ironic that she was given a residence visa, but has nothing to eat at home,” he told mid-day.

Sapna Robin Masih, the house help

Masih, who hails from Amritsar, narrated her ordeal in a video and sent it to Siddiquee, seeking help.

“Masih was employed by Nawazuddin on November 9, 2022, but she was paid salary only for the first month. She was told her salary will be adjusted against her visa fees,” Siddiquee said.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee

“Nawazuddin has completely abandoned her in Dubai, without any food or money, in the house rented by Nawazuddin,” he added.

Siddiquee said that the actor has not even paid the rent and electricity bills. “If she is not rescued immediately, she will be left without money, food or shelter in Dubai, within the next two-three days, as the department concerned will snap the electricity connection after vacating the rented house,” he added.

“I am initiating criminal action against Nawazuddin under Section 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) of Indian Penal Code. I urge the government authorities concerned to look into the matter on the most urgent basis,” tweeted the advocate, while also sharing her Dubai address.

Following this tweet, the local government authority in Dubai rushed to help Masih and even Nawazuddin’s started arrangements to bring her back, Siddiquee told mid-day.

“However, she is still yet to be paid,” he added.

Nawazuddin’s manager did not respond to mid-day’s request for comment till the time of going to the press.