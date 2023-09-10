Anurag Kashyap: People judge Nawazuddin Siddiqui, I don’t

After playing his nemesis in Haddi, director-actor Anurag Kashyap on his long-standing friendship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In an industry, known for more fall outs than friendships, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap paint a heartening picture of brotherhood, beyond the movies. Their equation began with Black Friday (2004), followed by Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games, and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), among others. After Ghoomketu (2020), director Akshay Ajay Sharma’s crime drama, Haddi, brings Siddiqui and Kashyap on screen again, as nemesis for the first time.

Reuniting with the actor after Ghoomketu was an absolute joy, says Kashyap. “Nawaz is always delightful, and I love him. My equation with him is different,” adds the filmmaker. The actor has often found himself under media scrutiny—from his controversial remarks on depression to his much-public separation from wife Aaliya. Without referring to any particular incident, Kashyap says, “People see Nawaz as a persona and judge him. I know his good and bad sides, his shortcomings, and his strengths. When he makes a mistake, I know why he did it. As a friend, I will call him out, saying, ‘You have made a mistake.’ I don’t judge him,” the director says. For Kashyap, Siddiqui is a friend who has “always been there”. They’ve held each other in tough times and have had the freedom to criticise when one has been wrong. “I care for him. He gives me the space to tell him when he has done something wrong, and I offer him the same. I don’t think anyone else looks at him the way I do,” he adds.

At a time when celebrities are overly cautious of what they say and do, lest they get trolled on social media, Kashyap believes it is important to be considerate of a public figure’s lack of awareness on certain issues. “Nawaz has not had the privilege of information, awareness, and education that we have all had. He is a self-made man. He may not articulate things well. Without knowing where he comes from or what his struggles are, people are quick to judge him. In those times, I will always hold his hand and tell him if he was right or wrong.”