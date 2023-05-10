Film-maker Anurag Kashyap recently took to his twitter feed as he shared a cryptic note on the ban of 'The Kerela Story' that was ordered by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 8

Pic/ L- Instagram; R- Poster for 'The Kerala Story'

Anurag Kashyap posts cryptic note on 'The Kerala Story', says 'To ban it is just wrong'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has cryptically talked about the ban on the recently released film 'The Kerala Story' in a thread about the "propaganda" film. Reacting to the ban of 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal, Kashyap tweeted on Wednesday: "You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong."

He also shared a quote by French philosopher Voltaire, which read: "I do not agree with what you have to say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it."

You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called “Afwaah”. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s… — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 9, 2023

Anurag tweeted it is "just wrong" to ban a film, even if it is "propaganda" and asked people to watch 'Afwaah', which "talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest". He tweeted, "You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It's running in cinemas and is called 'Afwaah'. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That's the right way to fight."

'The Kerala Story' is currently in controversy after the film's trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Later, the film's makers had changed it to three women.

On May 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, a senior official said here. Earlier in the day, Banerjee described the film as a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern state.

A day after, The Producers Guild of India issued a statement objecting to the ban declared on 'The Kerala Story' by various states.

(With inputs from IANS)