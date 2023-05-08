'The Kerala Story' Box Office Collection: The Adah Sharma-starrer crosses Rs 30 crore mark on day 3

Joining the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa', Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' has emerged as one of the top openers of the year 2023

One of the much-talked-about films of the month, 'The Kerala Story', which sent shockwaves across social media platforms over its 'explosive' storyline is going strong at the box office.

While the film continues to face flak over alleged 'factual inaccuracies', the Adha Sharma-starrer, 'The Kerala Story', has collected a total of Rs 35.25 crore at the domestic box office within just three days of its release.

Released on Friday, while the movie earned Rs 8.03 crore on its opening day, it collected Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday. According to popular trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, now the movie has minted a massive sum of Rs 16 crore on Sunday.

Like always, Taran took to Twitter to share the latest update about the film's box office collection. Calling the movie 'UNSTOPPABLE' and 'UNSHAKABLE', Taran tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT… Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. Growth / Decline… Sat: [growth] 39.73% Sun: [growth]: 42.60% EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING… All eyes on its biz on Mon."

As far as the first-day box office collection is concerned, 'The Kerala Story' is among the top five openers of the year 2023. Adah Sharma's latest outing has joined the likes of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' (Rs 55 crore), Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' (Rs 15.81 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' (Rs 15.7 crore), and Ajay Devgn’s 'Bholaa' (Rs 11.2 crore).

While the film is already a hit as per the trade reports, with no big Bollywood release, apart from Hollywood's 'Guardians of The Galaxy' in theatres, audiences are more likely to show up more 'The Kerala Story' in theatres.

Headlined by Adah Sharma, 'The Kerala Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and was released on May 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayam.