Anurag Kashyap pulls Aaliyah Kashyap's leg, says he'll need to make several remakes to pay for daughter's wedding soirée

While Aaliyah and Shane are celebrating their engagement, director Anurag Kashyap is pulling their leg. Take a look!

Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to long-time best friend Shane Gregoire on Saturday. While Aaliyah and Shane are celebrating their engagement, director Anurag Kashyap is pulling their leg! Anurag took to his Instagram feed today to share a picture from the Cannes Film Festival. The director can be seen sitting with his friends in a dashing black suit. In the caption, Anurag joked about the number of remakes that he would have to do to throw a wedding soirée for the couple.

The caption read, "@cinemakasam is pissed off saying ,”yahan to phone chhod do !!” . Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau , my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement"

Aaliyah took to the comments section as she wrote, "LOL"

Aaliyah broke the good news of her engagement on her Instagram feed on Saturday. Aaliyah, a social media influencer, penned a heartfelt note after her engagement with Shane Gregoire.

Kashyap dropped beautiful pictures with a romantic note, the caption read, "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)"

Aaliyah can be seen dressed in a lovely printed attire in adorable pictures from Bali, Indonesia as she poses with her hand towards the camera to flaunt her big diamond engagement ring in the first picture.

In the next couple picture, she can be spotted with her fiance Shane to create a memorable moment as the duo kisses each other to capture the lovely moment. The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and Anurag's Bollywood colleagues.

