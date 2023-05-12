A shot of Sunny was enough to create an impact as the actor looked sarcastically laughing in a lift which definitely makes the audience wait for the release and understand more about her part

Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in Kennedy teaser

Listen to this article 'Kennedy' teaser out! Anurag Kashyap promises another marvellous noir drama x 00:00

Director Anurag Kashyap has come out with the much-awaited teaser of the police-noir drama 'Kennedy'. Though the teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot line but still manages to pinch the audience's curiosity. Anurag took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to drop the teaser of the film which features actor Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt in lead roles, and added the caption, "Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke?! Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!."

In the teaser, the classic Anurag movie can be felt in the nerves as the director's past works include magnificent movies including 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. The clip consists of shots soaked in blood and gunfire being held as Rahul Bhat seems to emit major 'James Bond' vibes in the avatar of a former cop. A shot of Sunny was enough to create an impact as the actor looked sarcastically laughing in a lift which definitely makes the audience wait for the release and understand more about her part.

The teaser came after Kashyap revealed the intriguing poster of the film. The poster released earlier showcased Rahul Bhatt in an officer's jacket, with a mask on and holding a gun in his hand and Sunny Leone dressed in a black saree laughing while holding glass in her hand. The movie will be screened in the "Midnight Screening" category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 which will take place from May 16-27.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap posts cryptic note on 'The Kerala Story', says 'To ban it is just wrong'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

usechatgpt init success