Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rahul Bhat Anurag let me read the script only once

Rahul Bhat: Anurag let me read the script only once

Updated on: 09 May,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

With Kennedy heading to Cannes, actor Rahul on how Kashyap’s noir police drama helped him channel his turmoil after bleak personal phase

Rahul Bhat: Anurag let me read the script only once

Anurag Kashyap

Listen to this article
Rahul Bhat: Anurag let me read the script only once
x
00:00

In 2020, when actor Rahul Bhat was going through a bleak phase in his personal life, his art brought him the solace he sought. “I was going through a divorce. Then, the pandemic happened. It was gloomy and dull. Then the script of Kennedy came my way,” he recounts. Anurag Kashyap’s films often show us the dark side of humanity — hardly the kind that brings one comfort. But in the noir drama Kennedy, Bhat found an outlet to creatively channel his inner turmoil. “The script was too dark. Perhaps Anurag was going through his own catharsis at that point. He let me read the script only once, and then took it away. But I felt this was the story I was 
looking for.”


Rahul Bhat and (right) Sunny Leone in the filmRahul Bhat and (right) Sunny Leone in the film




Kennedy, which has Sunny Leone as the leading lady, is gearing up for its première in the Midnight Screenings section at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Bhat, who collaborated with Kashyap on the critically acclaimed Ugly (2014) and Dobaaraa (2022), counts him among the finest writer-directors in the country today. But, more importantly, he regards the filmmaker as someone with whom he has developed a spiritual connection. “No one understands the medium the way Anurag does. He leaves you alone, only nudging you here and there. On the first few days of Kennedy’s shoot, it was such a silent set that it scared me. When I asked him why he wasn’t talking to me, he laughed, ‘We are creating something. Go on. Let’s not talk.’ That’s our relationship. It has more silence than noise.” 


With the director, the actor cracked the tough character of an insomniac ex-cop. “I gave the character almost eight months before going on the set. I had to bulk up first. What was more difficult was to get inside his mind. His walk and stare were the most important [nuances] to crack. He is so huge yet invisible. He is calm, yet there is a lot of violence in him.”

Also Read: 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee film is about the fight of an ordinary man for an extraordinary case

anurag kashyap sunny leone bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK