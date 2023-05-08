'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee film is about the fight of an ordinary man for an extraordinary case

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' trailer is out now. The courtroom drama is the fight of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer played by Bajpayee for an extraordinary case

The trailer for ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is out now! Inspired by true events, the direct-to-digital original film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor. Touted to be one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas featuring actor Manoj Bajpayee, the film will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on May 23, 2023.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did”.

Director Apoorv Singh Karki, added, “‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ will always be special to my heart as it marks my first directorial debut in the industry and I couldn’t be happier to work Manoj Bajpayee as the lead actor. I think this is one of Manoj sir’s finest performance and the way he has portrayed an ordinary man’s extraordinary fight will be remembered for a long time. It was Suparn Sir and Vinod Sir’s faith in me that gave me the confidence to help shape this hard-hitting drama. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction to the film”.

Producer Vinod Bhanushali says, “A courtroom drama that makes you question about people’s faith and beliefs & question what’s right and wrong. Bandaa is the braveness of this little girl and the unwavering fight of justice by PC Solanki. It is Manoj Bajpayee’s interpretation of Solanki ji’s character, Apoorv’s dedication and passion to bring this story to life with Suparn’s expertise that makes Bandaa what it is.”