On Manoj Bajpayee's 54th birthday, we look back at the time when the actor said he did not expect survive this long in the industry and do characters he had hoped to do

Manoj Bajpayee. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Manoj Bajpayee: Never thought I would survive this long in an industry that is driven by box office x 00:00

Manoj Bajpayee turns a year older today. He is one of the most versatile actors in the country. Bajpayee debuted his feature film with a one-minute role in 'Drohkaal' (1994) and a minor role as a dacoit in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen (1994). After a few unnoticed roles, he played the gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama 'Satya', which proved to be a breakthrough. He received the National Award in Supporting Role for his performance in 'Satya'. However, the minor roles he got in the following years did not help boost his career. It was his performance in films like 'Rajneeti' and 'Gangs Of Wassyepur' that gave him much-deserved recognition.

At a recent press conference, Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he did not expect to survive in the industry for so long. "I never thought I would survive this long in an industry that is driven by box office, an industry which used to be driven by formula. I could not see myself going beyond being hero's brother or the main villain's henchman. Now standing here, I am only thankful to God and all my family and the people out there who believed in me and all the directors who never lost hope in me and believed in my ability and kept on pushing me," he told the reporters.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee: Dressing up, going to events is too much work

However, with the boost of OTT platforms, Manoj Bajpayee got roles that did justice to his talent. With shows like 'The Family Man', Bajpayee received critical and audience appreciation and love. "I never sought image, my approach was always towards character and that has slowly become possible, now more than ever as there are more mediums. There are theatres and OTT and many other platforms where you can justify yourself as an actor. I am very passionate about this craft called acting. I think this is a love story that is far more important to me than anything else. Me and my craft of acting, that is something that is going to go on forever. Every day the greed is more for some amazing characters," he said.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the film 'Gulmohar' directed by Rahul Chittella. The movie which explores the dynamics of a joint family about to go their separate ways also stars Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth.





