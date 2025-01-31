Ace Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap comes on board as creative director for Nushrratt Bharuccha’s yet-untitled mystery thriller; to oversee casting and scripting

(From left) Akshat Ajay Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Nushrratt Bharuccha and producer Vishal Rana

Give Anurag Kashyap an engaging script and he will throw his weight behind it in some capacity or the other. That’s exactly what happened when producer Vishal Rana, who previously backed Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr (2022), pitched the idea of his yet-untitled next to him. Kashyap was so impressed by the mystery thriller that he came on board as the creative director. Not only that, he roped in Akshat Ajay Sharma, his former assistant director who made his directorial debut with Haddi (2023), to helm the film.

The thriller, led by Nushrratt Bharuccha, is expected to go on floors in April in Mumbai. As the pre-production is on in full swing, Rana says that Kashyap is involved in every aspect of the making. “The story is created by my in-house team. Anurag is involved in everything, from scripting to casting and editing. He will be present on the shoot as well, as a creative director. Anurag and I wanted to work together for three years, but could not find an exciting script. When I pitched this idea to him, he said that it was his kind of story. Anurag and I take all the decisions mutually,” shares the producer.

Rana believes the thriller is right up Kashyap’s alley, with the female protagonist having grey shades and the story throwing curveballs. “Nushrratt plays a Mumbai-based character with layers to her. It will be shot over a straight schedule as she has to maintain a certain look throughout the movie. Her role has grey shades, like in any Anurag Kashyap film where the protagonist is not a simple woman. I got Nushrratt on board, while Anurag suggested Akshat’s name,” adds Rana. The makers are currently locking the film’s cast.