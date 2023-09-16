The filmmaker was recently seen as the main antagonist in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Haddi and is getting praised for his work

Anurag Kashyap

Listen to this article Anurag Kashyap: Will direct films next three years x 00:00

Anurag Kashyap’s direction has always been considered to be unique. The director, who has been showing his acting prowess, said he would travel and finish off his writing work, and next year onwards, he would only direct films for three years. The filmmaker was recently seen as the main antagonist in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Haddi and is getting praised for his work.

The director in a conversation on his directorial plans said, “This year, I would be travelling from festival to festival. I love travelling and I would like to finish my writing work. Next year onwards I will only direct films for the next three years.” Sharing his reaction to the types of films releasing currently, he said, “Some amazing work is getting released. Filmmakers are doing such a great job. I feel I am lacking behind and I have a lot to catch up on.

I saw Ghoomer and loved it. I enjoyed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I watched Kanu Behl’s film Agra and Devashish Makhija’s Joram. All these filmmakers have done a great job. I need to really catch up.” On the workfront, he will be seen as an actor again in the Tamil film, Leo, which is an actioner starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. He will also be seen in the Tamil film, One 2 One.

