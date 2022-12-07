Anusha Dandekar channels her inner ballerina

Anusha on how the dance form enabled her to battle long Covid, and pack in a full-body workout

There’s a reason ballet is taught to children as young as age three — the form that’s considered the foundation of dance is an intensely technical one, and exploits the malleability of children’s bones before they become too ossified to mould.

Anusha Dandekar admits that when trying the dance form at 40, she encountered several trainers who couldn’t address the technicalities in a group setting. “Because these were group classes, there was no segregation between beginners and advanced students. Achieving things like a good [hip] turn-out, point, and core strength are time-consuming. I eventually found myself battling back and knee issues,” says Dandekar, who eventually signed on for personal training to learn a form that has fascinated her since childhood.

“In dance academies in Australia, I learnt jazz, contemporary and hip-hop. I wanted to learn ballet, but when I came [to India], I realised that we have limited options. Things have of course changed now. Given that my teacher is a late-learner too, she understands [how to teach me].”

Battling a severe case of Covid-19 that eventually led her to develop long Covid, Dandekar says it was the dance form that enabled her to deal with her symptoms and eventually recover. “Because I was on steroid medication for long Covid, I had, for the first time in my life, felt the extra weight come on. I gained nine kilos, and it seems crazy that my symptoms went away with ballet. I genuinely believe that it is important to do what makes you happy. If I go to the gym, I’ll probably feel I am 100 years old. I find it mundane. For me, running on a beach, or playing tennis is more liberating. Remember that your body responds to things that make you happy. Do that and you will see your body change.”

A full-body workout, ballet, she says, is a challenging form. “In 16 classes alone, it has strengthened my body, improved my flexibility, and enhanced my posture.”

