Anushka Ranjan to honour everyday heroes by hosting charity fashion show

Prepping for her NGO’s annual charity gala, Anushka Ranjan on highlighting everyday heroes

Anushka Ranjan

Besides acting, Anushka Ranjan annually looks forward to celebrating everyday heroes through BETI, an initiative founded by her mother Anu Ranjan. The NGO aims to promote women’s rights and their active participation in society by raising funds and creating social and cultural awareness. Upping the ante this year, Anushka is organising a charity gala with a fashion show, which will focus on sharing the impact stories of women and girls whose lives have been positively transformed through the BETI Movement and emphasising their resilience and achievements.

“We want to celebrate the changemakers this year,” starts Anushka, adding that she wanted to share their stories of courage and perseverance. “We hope that by sharing their journeys, we inspire more people to come forward and support this cause. This year’s event is going to be more impactful than ever before.” Over the years, the platform has evolved into a space that not only provides assistance but also uplifts those in need by giving them opportunities to tell their stories. The charity gala, scheduled for October 20, will see many notable personalities coming together to support the cause. The funds raised during the event will be directed towards supporting the education, healthcare, and overall welfare of women and girls in need.