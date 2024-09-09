Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > With MeToo movement resurfacing Anushka Ranjan sets up panel for survivors of sexual violence

With MeToo movement resurfacing, Anushka Ranjan sets up panel for survivors of sexual violence

Updated on: 10 September,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

After Hema Committee report highlights rampant sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry, actor Anushka to set up expert panel to offer legal and mental health support to survivors in Mumbai

With MeToo movement resurfacing, Anushka Ranjan sets up panel for survivors of sexual violence

Anushka Ranjan

Listen to this article
With MeToo movement resurfacing, Anushka Ranjan sets up panel for survivors of sexual violence
x
00:00

The Hema Committee report sent shockwaves in the country as it detailed the rampant discrimination and sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. In the three weeks since the findings were made public, more women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations, executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have resigned, and the industry’s dark side has been exposed. At a time when the #MeToo movement is resurfacing in India, actor Anushka Ranjan has teamed up with her producer-mother Anu Ranjan’s not-for-profit organisation, Beti, to set up a panel in Mumbai that will provide assistance to survivors of sexual violence.


“In light of the growing challenges women face today, it’s crucial to expand our efforts towards women empowerment. The establishment of this expert panel is a step towards ensuring that women, who have suffered from sexual violence, receive the support they need—be it legal, psychological, or social. We want to create a safe space where they can speak up, seek help, and rebuild their lives with dignity,” says Anushka.



The panel will include legal advisors, mental health professionals, and social workers. It won’t restrict its working to the film industry, instead offering help to survivors across the board. The actor says her firm belief that every woman should have the right to live without fear has sparked the decision. “We will collaborate with experts across various fields to offer support to those who have been silenced by fear and trauma. Every woman deserves to live free from the shadow of violence, and with this initiative, we aim to light the way towards a safer and more just society.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anushka ranjan south mumbai Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK