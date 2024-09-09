After Hema Committee report highlights rampant sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry, actor Anushka to set up expert panel to offer legal and mental health support to survivors in Mumbai

Anushka Ranjan

The Hema Committee report sent shockwaves in the country as it detailed the rampant discrimination and sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. In the three weeks since the findings were made public, more women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations, executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have resigned, and the industry’s dark side has been exposed. At a time when the #MeToo movement is resurfacing in India, actor Anushka Ranjan has teamed up with her producer-mother Anu Ranjan’s not-for-profit organisation, Beti, to set up a panel in Mumbai that will provide assistance to survivors of sexual violence.

“In light of the growing challenges women face today, it’s crucial to expand our efforts towards women empowerment. The establishment of this expert panel is a step towards ensuring that women, who have suffered from sexual violence, receive the support they need—be it legal, psychological, or social. We want to create a safe space where they can speak up, seek help, and rebuild their lives with dignity,” says Anushka.

The panel will include legal advisors, mental health professionals, and social workers. It won’t restrict its working to the film industry, instead offering help to survivors across the board. The actor says her firm belief that every woman should have the right to live without fear has sparked the decision. “We will collaborate with experts across various fields to offer support to those who have been silenced by fear and trauma. Every woman deserves to live free from the shadow of violence, and with this initiative, we aim to light the way towards a safer and more just society.”