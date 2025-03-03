Breaking News
See Anushka Sharma's reaction as Glenn Phillips takes jaw-dropping catch to dismiss Virat Kohli

Updated on: 03 March,2025 10:35 AM IST  |  Dubai
ANI

Anushka Sharma was in disbelief during the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday as her husband, India star batter Virat Kohli, was dismissed earlier than expected

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was in total disbelief during the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday as her husband, India star batter Virat Kohli, was dismissed earlier than expected in his milestone 300th ODI match against New Zealand.





Sitting in the stands alongside Virat's elder brother Vikas Kohli, Anushka was seen mouthing, "Oh my God!" after New Zealand's "superman" Glenn Phillips spread his wings and took a one-handed stunner to dismiss the Indian stalwart. On his special day, Kohli returned with just 11 runs to his name off 14 balls. Fans were in disbelief as Virat stood frozen at the crease, trying to digest the moment of brilliance from Phillips.

During his brief innings, Virat flexed his newfound purple patch, reeling off two boundaries in Matt Henry's over. He looked well poised to hit big numbers in his 300th ODI. However, a cracking shot found its way into Glenn Phillips's zone at backward point. Known for his athleticism, Phillips took yet another stunning diving catch, adding to his impressive catalogue of catches.

In 300 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,096 runs at an average of 58.00, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties. His best score is 183. He is the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs behind Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches with 25 centuries) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 matches with 49 centuries). He also holds the record for the most centuries in ODIs. During the ongoing CT 2025, Virat has scored 133 runs in two matches at an average of 66.50, with his best score being an unbeaten 100 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

