Anushka Sharma, Picture Courtesy/Anushka Sharma's Instagram account

Anushka Sharma is missing her London walks and coffee runs; posts throwback video

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as 'Virushka', recently jetted off to London for a vacation.

Anushka simply couldn't get enough of the time she spent with her cricketer husband. The 'PK' actor took to her Instagram and shared a video with her cricketer husband reliving some of her favourite moments.

Anushka could be seen enjoying a cup of coffee while the couple walked around the modern metropolis. They also took a train ride and posed for pictures during their outing. One adorable shot captured Virat pushing their daughter, Vamika, in a pram. Virat also turned videographer to document their London memories and took a lot of candid footage of his wife and daughter.

Virat looked dashing in a black shirt, while Anushka displayed her stylish flair by wearing a denim jacket adorned with patchwork. The couple appeared to be having a great time during their London vacation, as evidenced by the lighthearted video shared on Anushka's Instagram.

She captioned the video, "Major missing - London city & coffee walks. PS- that coffee lasted a long time."

As soon as the actor dropped the video, fans complimented the duo in the comments section.

A fan asked, "not missing photographer???"

Another wrote, "cute couples virushka."

"Most expensive and popular camera man ever," another social media user wrote.

Virat and Anushka, who got married in 2017 in a dreamy destination wedding in Italy. Even though they were tight-lipped about their relationship for the longest period of time, especially following trolls on Anushka's impact on Virat's cricketing career, they have gone on to become one of the India's most beloved power couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. In the final, he scored 14 and 49. India registered a loss of 209 runs, their second successive loss in the final of the tournament.

India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat could be seen in action during this series in Tests and ODIs.

On the other hand, Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.