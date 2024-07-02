Recently, a social media influencer shared a cute story about interviewing Anushka Sharma during her early days of dating Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They got married in a private ceremony in 2017. Since then, their relationship has been considered 'couple goals'. Interestingly, before tying the knot, they dated for a long time but never confirmed their relationship publicly.

Influencer recalls sweet secret story from Virushka's early dating days

Recently, a social media influencer shared a cute story about interviewing Anushka Sharma during her early days of dating Virat Kohli. Anushka's response to this memory was all things adorable.

On Monday, popular social media influencer Freddy Birdy posted a series of images on his Instagram, recounting his experience interviewing Anushka Sharma years ago for a magazine. He mentioned that he flew from Delhi to Mumbai to visit the actress at her penthouse.

Praising her personality, he described Anushka as “utterly gorgeous and completely unpretentious." He also called her “beautiful” and “funny, normal, and utterly relaxed and talkative in the nicest way.”

The influencer then shared a story about how his driver asked him to find out if Anushka was dating Virat Kohli. When he asked her, Anushka used her "best acting skills" to pretend she didn't understand the question.

Anushka reacted to the post with a heartfelt comment, saying “Freddy…,” followed by hearts and hug emojis.

Latest update on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story

India emerged victorious against South Africa by seven runs on Saturday, claiming their second T20 World Cup title. The star of the show was none other than Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 59 balls. He was awarded the Player of the Match trophy. This momentous victory, however, was bittersweet as Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is, marking the end of an illustrious T20 career.

Soon after India's win, the 35-year-old cricketer called his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, and was spotted engaged in an animated conversation with his kids Vamika and Akaay. While the entire country celebrated the win, actress Anushka Sharma shared a special post on Instagram. She revealed that her daughter Vamika was concerned about Team India members.

She wrote, "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

That is not all. In the next post, Anushka shared a photo of Virat Kohli lifting the Player of the Match trophy, and wrote, "AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!"