Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited Vrindavan along with their kids. The couple sought blessings from renowned priest Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Now, after their trip to Vrindavan, the couple was spotted near the Gateway of India. They were clicked at the Gateway of India, but they didn’t stop to pose for the paparazzi and made their way inside an office. Anushka and Kohli seemed to be in a rush, avoiding meeting fans who were trying to meet them near the Gateway of India.

In the video that is now going viral, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a black short skirt paired with a white T-shirt and a blue checkered shirt. The actress kept a no-makeup look and wore contrasting pink sandals. She was also carrying a sipper. The actress elevated her appearance with black shades. Meanwhile, the former cricketer slayed his look in black-on-black tracks and stylish black goggles with a white cap. He was seen wearing green shoes.

Virat Kohli was a perfect gentleman during their spotting at the Gateway of India, as the ace cricketer was seen carrying Anushka’s black purse, proving he is a true gentleman.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli visit to Vrindavan

Ahead of India’s upcoming white-ball series against England, Kohli took some time off with his family to visit the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj. This is not the first time the couple has showcased their spiritual side. The couple are dedicated followers of Lord Krishna and often visit ashrams of famed pandits seeking a spiritual experience. They have also been seen at events and prayer meets of Lord Krishna.

Anushka Sharma’s conversation with the priest

Anushka said, "Pichli baar jab hum aaye the to mann mein kuch sawaal the. Mujeh laga ki puchungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe, un sab ne kuch na kuch waisa sawaal kar liya tha. Jab yahan pe aane ki baat kar rahe the, main aapse mann hi mann baat kar rahi thi. Agle din main Kanti Vartalap kholti thi aur koi na koi wo sawaal puch raha hota tha. Aap bas mujhe prem bhakti de do. (The last time I came, I had a few questions in my heart. I wanted to ask those questions, but someone else more or less covered it. When I was thinking about coming here, I was talking to you inside my mind. The next day, I would open ‘Kanti Vartalap’ and those questions would’ve been asked by someone. Now, all I want is your blessings.)"

Seeing the devotion of the couple, Maharaj got emotional and said, "These guys are very brave. To devote yourself to God after achieving such fame in the world is quite a difficult thing. We think that your (Anushka’s) devotion towards God would have an impact on him (Kohli) as well."

Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj also said, "Ye (Virat Kohli) pure Bharat ko prasannata dete hain, Ye agar vijay hote hain to poora Bharat khushiyon manata hai. Inke saath poora Bharat juda hua hai. (Virat Kohli gives happiness to the whole of India. If he wins, then all of India celebrates, and the whole of India is connected to him.)"