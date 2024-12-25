Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped as they went out on a Christmas Day date. This intimate date came just a few days after R Ashwin seemingly made a dig at Virat's on-field PDA

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Australia due to the latter's cricket schedule. Soon after R Ashwin's cryptic comment about the couple's PDA, the couple was snapped as they went out on a Christmas Day date. The pictures of Virushka that went viral show them strolling the streets of Melbourne sans their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted in the streets of Melbourne😍



While Anushka was seen wearing a printed black T-shirt paired with beige pants, Virat was snapped wearing blue pants with a dark-colored tee. In the video that has gone viral on X, the couple can be seen enjoying a quick snack as they spend time together. Virat will be playing the Boxing Day Test match against the Aussies in a game scheduled to kick off on December 26.

Ashwin's comment on Virat Kohli

This intimate date came just a few days after R Ashwin seemingly made a dig at Virat's on-field PDA. Ashwin recently appeared in an interview and answered a question regarding comparisons in temperament between him and Virat. While speaking on the Sky Sports Podcast, Ashwin said, "I wanted people to know me for who I am because, a lot of times, Ashwin’s picking up a wicket, and Virat Kohli is all over the place. He’s just jumping about, and people very often tend to believe that Ashwin’s the one who’s absolutely serious and Virat’s the one who’s having all the fun, which is why somebody asked me the question: ‘Why are you serious all the time?’"

Ashwin on ViRushka PDA

"My answer to that, in the first place, is I’m never a serious person. But when somebody is clobbering me and I have the ball in my hand to win a Test match for my country, my mind is ticking, because I’m in the process. So, very often, you don’t see me picking up a five-wicket haul and pushing across a kiss through the blade of my bat to my better half sitting in the dressing room or in the hospitality box. I felt like a lot of who I am got diluted in the fact of what I’ve become," he further added while talking about Virat's approach to acknowledging Anushka.

Virat and Anushka haven't reacted to Ashwin's comment so far.