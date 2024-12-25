Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli go on Christmas date after R Ashwins THIS cryptic comment about their PDA

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli go on Christmas date after R Ashwin's THIS cryptic comment about their PDA

Updated on: 25 December,2024 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped as they went out on a Christmas Day date. This intimate date came just a few days after R Ashwin seemingly made a dig at Virat's on-field PDA

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli go on Christmas date after R Ashwin's THIS cryptic comment about their PDA

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Listen to this article
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli go on Christmas date after R Ashwin's THIS cryptic comment about their PDA
x
00:00

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Australia due to the latter's cricket schedule. Soon after R Ashwin's cryptic comment about the couple's PDA, the couple was snapped as they went out on a Christmas Day date. The pictures of Virushka that went viral show them strolling the streets of Melbourne sans their children, Vamika and Akaay.  





While Anushka was seen wearing a printed black T-shirt paired with beige pants, Virat was snapped wearing blue pants with a dark-colored tee. In the video that has gone viral on X, the couple can be seen enjoying a quick snack as they spend time together. Virat will be playing the Boxing Day Test match against the Aussies in a game scheduled to kick off on December 26.  

Ashwin's comment on Virat Kohli

This intimate date came just a few days after R Ashwin seemingly made a dig at Virat's on-field PDA. Ashwin recently appeared in an interview and answered a question regarding comparisons in temperament between him and Virat. While speaking on the Sky Sports Podcast, Ashwin said, "I wanted people to know me for who I am because, a lot of times, Ashwin’s picking up a wicket, and Virat Kohli is all over the place. He’s just jumping about, and people very often tend to believe that Ashwin’s the one who’s absolutely serious and Virat’s the one who’s having all the fun, which is why somebody asked me the question: ‘Why are you serious all the time?’"  

Ashwin on ViRushka PDA

"My answer to that, in the first place, is I’m never a serious person. But when somebody is clobbering me and I have the ball in my hand to win a Test match for my country, my mind is ticking, because I’m in the process. So, very often, you don’t see me picking up a five-wicket haul and pushing across a kiss through the blade of my bat to my better half sitting in the dressing room or in the hospitality box. I felt like a lot of who I am got diluted in the fact of what I’ve become," he further added while talking about Virat's approach to acknowledging Anushka.  

Virat and Anushka haven't reacted to Ashwin's comment so far.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anushka sharma virat kohli virat anushka christmas Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK