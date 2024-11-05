On Virat Kohli's 36th birthday, Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a picture of the cricketer in dad mode

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma posts first picture of Virat Kohli with their kids Akaay and Vamika

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture of her husband Virat Kohli on his 36th birthday The couple who have moved to London with their kids Vamika and Akaay lead a peaceful life in the British capital. Anushka and Virat, despite their massive fame in India, have successfully chidden the faces of their kids from the media glare. On Virat's birthday, Anushka dropped a picture of the cricketer in dad mode.

In the picture shared by Anuska, Virat can be seen playing with his two kids. While Vamika can be seen swinging in his left arm, Akaay can be seen around his chest on a baby sling. Anushka turned photographer to capture this wholesome moment of Virat with is kids. This is also the first time that Anushka has shared a picture of her son after his birth in February this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

When Anushka Sharma spoke about parenting

At a press appearance for the first time after the birth of her second child, Anushka Sharma said it's okay for parents to own up to their mistakes in front of children. "There's too much pressure to be, like, this perfect parent, and we are not perfect parents. Like, we will complain about things, and then it's okay to admit it to them (children). Just complain about it. That's my thing. So, they know that it will be all flawed. Imagine, kids having to live up to, like, 'Oh, my parents are like...' I feel like owning your mistakes in front of your kids," Sharma said at the event on Wednesday.

Anushka and Virat cook for their kids

Sharma said while she is a "chill" parent, she is particular about the routine of the children.

"My kids, they have a lot of changes in their life. We travel a lot, so if I maintain the same routine for them, I'm giving them a sense of some sort of control in their own life. No matter where we are, we are teaching at that time better. So I think it really helps them regulate themselves better. So, eating times are fixed."

The actor said she and Kohli recently realised the importance of introducing family recipes to their children. "We've started having this discussion at home that if we don't make the things our moms did, then we will not be passing on these recipes, you know? So sometimes I cook, sometimes my husband cooks, and we really do try to make the way our moms did, like out of memory.

"I cheat a little bit, but it's so important because it's as important as giving them something from your wedding, which they will pass on to their kids. So I think it's sweet like that."