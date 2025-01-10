Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli were seen visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. The priest got emotional seeing the couple's devotion towards their faith

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma along with their kids had a spiritual journey to Vrindavan recently. The couple along with their kids- Akaay and Vamika sought the blessings of renowned priest Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Their visit comes after Kohli's poor performance at the recently concluded BGT (Border Gavaskar Trophy) which India lost to Australia.

Ahead of India's upcoming white ball series against England, Kohli took some time off with his family to visit the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj. This is not the first time the couple has showcased their spiritual side. The couple are dedicated followers of Lord Krishna and often visit ashrams of famed pandits seeking a spiritual experience. They have also been seen at events and prayer meets of Lord Krishna.

The official handle of the priest shared a video of the couple's interaction with him. In the video, Anushka can be seen interacting with the priest as Virat holds his daughter Vamika close. The faces of the kids have been blurred to maintain their privacy.

Anushka Sharma's conversation with the priest

Anushka said, "Pichli baar jab hum aaye they to mann mein kuch sawaal they. Mujeh laga ki puchungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe, un sab ne kuch na kuch waisa sawaal kar liya tha. Jab yahan pe aane ki baat kar rahe they, main aapse mann hi mann baat kar rahi thi. Agle din main Kanti Vartalap kholti thi aur koi na koi wo sawaal puch raha hota tha. Aap bas mujhe prem bhakti de do. (The last time I came, I had a few questions in my heart. I wanted to ask those questions but someone else more or less covered it. When I was thinking about coming here, I was talking to you inside my mind. The next day, I would open ‘Kanti Vartalap' and those questions would've been asked by someone. Now, all I want is your blessings.)

Seeing the devotion of the couple, Maharaj got emotional and said, "These guys are very brave. To devote yourself to God after achieving such fame in the world is quite a difficult thing. We think that your (Anushka's) devotion towards God would have an impact on him (Kohli) as well."

Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj also said - "Ye (Virat Kohli) Pure Bharat ko prashannta dete hai, Ye agar Vijay hote hai to pura Bharat khushiyon manata hai. Inke saath pura Bharat Juda hua hai (Virat Kohli gives happiness to the whole of India, If he wins then whole India happy & whole India connected to him)".