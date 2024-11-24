Breaking News
Was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son Akaay spotted during Ind vs Aus test match? Here's the truth

Updated on: 24 November,2024 03:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Viral pictures and videos claim that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son Akaay's face was revealed during India vs Australia test match in Perth. But that is not the truth

Was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son Akaay spotted during Ind vs Aus test match? Here's the truth

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most popular couples in India. The couple who got married in 2017 like to lead a private life and have so far maintained to hide the face of their kids from public glare. They have time and again requested to maintain the privacy of their kids- Vamika and Akaay. It briefly seemed to have been threatened when a footage from dugout of the India vs Australia test match in Perth went viral. In the footage, Anushka Sharma was seen sitting in the stands cheering for her husband and team India. Audience noticed a baby nestled in a man's arms sitting behind Anushka. It was soon assumed that thet little boy is Akaay, second child of the couple. 


Is it really Akaay Kohli?


Turns out the little baby is not Akaay Kohli. A source revealed that the baby seen in the viral pictures and videos from the Perth studio is not Akaay Kohli. 


Netizens slam broadcasters 

When it was assumed that the baby in question was Akaay, fans of the couple slammed the broadcasters for being reckless. The fans asked the broadcasters to e considerate of the couple's privacy when they have repeatedly requested the same for their kids.

Check out what netizens had to say 

Why Virushka does not show their kids face

After the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021, Kohli revealed the good news on his Instagram and a fan asked about if he will be showing a glimpse of the bday. However, Kohli replied - “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said. The couple quietly welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay Kohli, in February this year. They welcomed him in London where they currently reside. 

