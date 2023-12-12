Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: A day after their sixth marriage anniversary, the couple posted pictures on social media

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are among the most loved couples of the country. On Monday, the duo completed six years of being married to each other. Fans eagerly awaited for a social media post from the couple on Monday. However, there was none. The couple ended the wait of their fans on Tuesday morning by sharing pictures from their anniversary celebrations.

Anushka and Virat took to their respective social media handle and each shared a picture from the celebration. In the picture shared by Anushka, the actress can be seen giving a hug to Virat while looking at the camera. Both of them are dressed in black outfits. Anushka opted for an off-shoulder dress while Virat looked dapper in a crisp black shirt. The actress also addressed the delay in posting the annual anniversary post on Instagram.

"Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ of with my numero uno," Anushka captioned the post. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section and wrote, "Happy anniversary to the loveliest".

Virat, too, shared a happy picture with Anushka. In the picture, Anushka an be seen giving Virat a hug from behind. Both flashed big, wide smiles.

He put a red heart emoji and infinity sign in the caption.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Vamika.

One of the most popular celebrity couples in India, the stars managed to keep their wedding a secret despite their relationship attracting a lot of limelight. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Anushka was asked, 'How did you manage to keep the wedding under wraps?' She said both her and Virat ‘wanted to keep it genuine’. Even though it seemed unusual for a celebrity couple always in the spotlight, Anushka explained that their low-key wedding was just a natural reflection of who they are. She said, "We wanted to keep it genuine. We didn’t want it to be adulterated and touched by anything, which would remind us that we’re celebrities."

Talking about the ceremony, Anushka had said in an interview with Vogue India magazine, "We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed. We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul."