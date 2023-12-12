Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: While the couple did not post anything on social media marking six years of marriage, singer Harshdeep Kaur treated fans with a special video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli completed six years of marriage on Monday. The couple celebrated their anniversary away form the public eye and also stayed away from positing anything on social media. While the couple did not post anything, singer Harshdeep Kaur treated fans with a new video from the couple's wedding in 2017. The singer had worked on a special song for the couple for their big day. Titled 'Peer Vi Tu', the song was used as the background track in Anushka and Virat’s viral wedding video.

On the sixth anniversary of the wedding and the song, Kaur gave a glimpse into the making of the song. Along with it, she also shared some unseen footages from the wedding. The video had glimpses of the couple taking their pheras, Virat giving Anushka a kiss on the cheek and the actress offering prayers with the cricketer.

Sharing the video, Harshdeep wrote, “Sharing the Making of the Song “Peer Vi Tu” – A Song that was specially created for the two most amazing souls Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma for their Dream Wedding. Thank you my dearest @theweddingfilmer @amarkhandha #SonalWadhwa for creating this Masterpiece. I truly feel blessed to have sung this gem Happy Anniversary #Virushka."

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017. One of the most popular celebrity couples in India, the stars managed to keep their wedding a secret despite their relationship attracting a lot of limelight. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Anushka was asked, 'How did you manage to keep the wedding under wraps?' She said both her and Virat ‘wanted to keep it genuine’. Even though it seemed unusual for a celebrity couple always in the spotlight, Anushka explained that their low-key wedding was just a natural reflection of who they are. She said, "We wanted to keep it genuine. We didn’t want it to be adulterated and touched by anything, which would remind us that we’re celebrities."

Talking about the ceremony, Anushka had said in an interview with Vogue India magazine, "We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed. We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul."