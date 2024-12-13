Anushka Sharma took to social media to share glimpses from her best day ever with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Listen to this article 'Bandit and Chili': Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 'best day ever' includes fries and puffs in Australia x 00:00

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 11. On Friday, the couple who are currently in Brisbane, Australia took to social media to share a glimpse of their best day ever'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka shared a picture of a half-eaten puff. The second picture featured her and Virat where the latter can be seen holding a french fry. The actress can be seen wearing an ear-shaped hairband. "Bandit and chilli," she captioned the picture referring to the popular cartoon characters. The characters are from the cartoon series Bluey. Bandit and Chili are parents to the titular character and his younger sister Bingo. It's only befitting that Anushka and Virat called themselves Chilli and Bandit as the couple like the cartoon characters have a son and daughter.

Anushka, Virat in Australia

Anushka Sharma is currently in Australia with Virat Kohli accompanying him as he plays the Border-Gavaskar trophy matches. The third Test of the series is set to begin on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Recently, during one of the Test matches it was speculated that Anushka and Virat's son Akaay was captured on TV. The couple has been conscious about not revealing the faces of their kids. A video that went viral showed Anushka cheering for Virat after he scored a century. Many assumed the child seen behind Anushka in the video was Akaay. However, Virat's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, clarified the misunderstanding through her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Have been seeing Virat and Anushka's friend's daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay.. thank you."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

Why Virushka do not show their kids' face

After the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021, Kohli revealed the good news on his Instagram and a fan asked about if he will be showing a glimpse of the bday. However, Kohli replied - “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said. The couple quietly welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay Kohli, in February this year. They welcomed him in London where they currently reside.