Producer Prerna Arora opens up about her production 'Pari' completing six years

Pic courtesy/ PR

Listen to this article Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' completes 6 years, producer Prerna Arora gets nostalgic x 00:00

Producer Prerna Arora has backed some of the most impactful films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' 'PadMan,' and 'Rustom.' One such gem from her body of work is the 2018 film 'Pari.' The out-and-out supernatural horror film, which starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role, gave the audience the chills they sought for their entertainment.

Prerna, whose eye for a good story, has made her one of the most prolific producers in the film industry, went down memory lane as the film completes 6 years of release on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides acting in it, Anushka also worked as the co-producer of the film, which was directed by Prosit Roy. The film was about the demon-daughter of a woman, who falls in love with a human, only to be hunted down by a professor on a mission to end all demons of the same lineage.

Talking about the film, Prerna says, "I have always believed that Pari is a milestone film in the history of Indian horror stories. It's been 6 years but it only seems yesterday that the entire team, actors, producers, director, and technicians, we put our heads together and just dived into giving the audience a wholesome storytelling experience. There are so many memories from the pre-production to the post-production work."

When asked about joining hands with Anushka, who was back then just two films old as a producer, Prerna said, "Collaborating with Anushka and Karnesh has been a very enriching experience. There is nobody like Anushka Sharma as a professional actor and producer. Her talent of dabbling in both roles really left everyone in awe of her. She is completely focused and 100 percent involved in every step of the way and I find that as a very admirable quality."

'Pari' also starred Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor, and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

'Prerna' is now coming back with her next production - 'Dunk,' which stars Nidhhi Agerwal in the leading role. The film revolves around the issue of land mafia and also stars Shivin Narang and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy.

Prerna is also producing and presenting her Hindi Telugu film 'Hero Heroine,' which stars Divyah Kumar Kholsa in the leading role and 'Dunk' for digital release as her debut along with Nidhi Aggarwal.