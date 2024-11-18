Breaking News
Birthday Special: Aparshakti Khurrana's nuanced and versatile performances

Birthday Special: Aparshakti Khurrana's nuanced and versatile performances

Updated on: 18 November,2024 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aparshakti Khurrana, the happy-go-lucky character with stellar comic timing in most of the films has also portrayed very nuanced and versatile roles, we have brought a list of them for you on his birthday

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
The past year has truly showcased Aparshakti Khurana’s versatility as an actor. The actor started his acting career with Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' portraying the character of Omkar Phogat, he soon became a favourtie with his amazing screen presence and comic-timing.. On his birthday, let’s take a closer look at some of his standout films that highlight his range and talent.


Stree 2


Recently, ‘Stree 2’ had a successful theatrical run, where Aparshakti reprised his role as Bittu. His comedic performance was not only widely appreciated but also played a key role in making the film one of the highest-grossing of the year.


Berlin

In ‘Berlin’, Aparshakti surprised audiences by playing a sign language expert, a role that further proves his versatility. The film has been praised since its release on OTT, and his nuanced performance in this unique role has earned him further recognition.

‘Jubilee’

Aparshakti’s portrayal of Binod Das in the OTT series ‘Jubilee’ last year earned critical acclaim, showcasing his depth as an actor and his ability to handle complex characters.

These projects reflect the significant impact Aparshakti Khurana has had on Indian cinema. Looking ahead, he will be seen in the romantic drama ‘Badtameez Gill’ alongside Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor, which is slated to hit theaters soon. Additionally, he has a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’ in the pipeline.

