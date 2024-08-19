Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose, Ishwak Singh-starrrer Berlin will be available for the audience to watch on OTT platform soon. The film had a successful run at various film festivals

The upcoming film ‘Berlin’, which stars Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, and Rahul Bose, is heading for its release on OTT.

The film is set against the backdrop of 1990s New Delhi and is an espionage drama. It was recently screened at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne at Hoyts Cinema. In India, the film had its premiere earlier this year at the Red Lorry Film Festival.

The story revolves around three main characters whose lives are about to collide in unexpected ways. In the heart of 'Berlin', a deaf-mute man finds himself ensnared in a web of suspicion, accused of espionage. As authorities close in, a skilled sign language interpreter steps into the fray, tasked with unraveling the truth on behalf of a government operative. This espionage drama unravels a gripping tale of deception, betrayal, and redemption set against the backdrop of the Cold War era.

Ishwak Singh essays the role of a deaf-mute young man accused of being a foreign spy. Aparshakti Khurana will be seen as a sign language expert tasked with unlocking the secrets hidden in silence. The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Talking about the film, director Atul Sabharwal said, “With 'Berlin', we've created a spy thriller that is sure to keep the audiences on the edge of their couches. The on-screen chemistry between Aparshakti and Ishwak is nothing short of electric - it's a treat that I believe viewers will thoroughly enjoy. We've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I'm optimistic it will strike a chord with viewers. The entire team is excited and eagerly looking forward to the premiere. 'Berlin' is our labour of love that we can't wait to share with the world.”

Anupriya Goenka portrays an enigmatic agent, with her loyalties shrouded in mystery. Meanwhile, Rahul Bose races against time as an intelligence officer, fighting not just external threats but also the shadows within his own agency.

Producer Manav Shrivastav said, "'Berlin' is a movie that pushes the boundaries of the espionage genre in Indian content, and we are very happy that it will soon premiere on the platform for audiences to watch it. We're confident that this partnership with ZEE5 will help us reach a far wider audience.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures, 'Berlin' will soon drop on ZEE5.