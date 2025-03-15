Months after the India's Got latent controversy and about a week after her big Bollywood debut, Apoorva Mukhija has finally broken her silence.

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija finally broke her silence after the India’s Got Latent controversy. Apoorva, who was one of the panelists on Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent's most controversial episode, had been keeping quiet after the sudden backlash and trolling. Now, months after the controversy and about a week after her big Bollywood debut, Apoorva has finally broken her silence.

Apoorva Mukhija breaks the silence on Latent controversy

Recently, Apoorva made her Bollywood debut with the recently released Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The much-talked-about film marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead. The movie, which is a rom-com, met with heavy criticism. After the release, fashion critic and content creator Sufi Motiwala made a reel about the film, pointing out how Apoorva's on-screen styling was totally different from her real life and calling the contrast “jarring."

As Sufi posted the video, Apoorva took to the comment section and dropped a witty reply that read, "Got hated so hard that now even Sufi Motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me." This was the first time Apoorva made a public comment after the India’s Got Latent controversy. Her comment seemed like a nod to the massive backlash she has been dealing with since the episode aired.

Apoorva plays the role of Rhea, Khushi Kapoor’s character Pia’s best friend. However, in the wake of the India’s Got Latent controversy, Apoorva has stayed away from talking about the film or promoting her first Bollywood project on social media. Despite this, her fans on social media have been making edits from the film and celebrating her career milestone on her behalf.

Earlier, she had shared a cryptic message in her Instagram broadcast channel. In a cryptic yet telling message, she wrote, “Diwaaron ke bhi kaan hote hain" (Even walls have ears).

About Nadaaniyan

Meanwhile, the film also marked the Bollywood debut of content creator Agasthya Shah, who played the role of Arun Goyal, Ibrahim’s opponent in the school debate team. The film, which has released on the streaming giant Netflix, is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, and follows the journey of its protagonists, Arjun Mehta (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan) and Pia Jaisingh (played by Khushi Kapoor), as they navigate school life, friendships, family dynamics, and their roles in everything around them.