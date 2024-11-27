AR Rahman was seen in Goa, attending the 55th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2024. The music maestro was present at the film festival for a session on "Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk: Musical Theatre in India"

AR Rahman. Pic/Yogen Shah

AR Rahman has been in the news since he announced his separation from his wife, Saira Banu. The music maestro has been subjected to trolling over alleged link-up rumours with bassist Mohini Dey. Amid all this, Rahman made his first appearance after announcing his separation from his wife.

Rahman's first appearance post-separation

The Oscar-winning musician was seen in Goa, attending the 55th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2024. The music maestro was present at the film festival for a session on "Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk: Musical Theatre in India." The Slumdog Millionaire music composer posed for the media, and on his way back, he waved at the paparazzi. At the session, the artist talked about how he almost worked with Michael Jackson. He shared, "So, post-Oscars, I met him, and he said, 'Why don't we do the next The Other World?' I told him about the meeting with Mr. Shankar that I was doing. Shankar said, 'It would be great if you guys do a song.' So, I called Michael Jackson, and he said, 'Whatever you say.' Then I went, but he was starting a tour, and in three or four months, he left."

Why Rahman didn't click picture with Michael Jackson

Further, while sharing why he didn’t take a photograph with Jackson, Rahman said, “I never took a photograph with him here in this space. I feel like this admiration is beyond photographs. I didn't want to trouble him because he had his nose plastered, and I didn’t want to embarrass him. That's one of my proudest moments—that I never took a photograph in this space.”

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's separation

While it has been largely reported that AR Rahman and Saira Banu have been divorced, official statements mention that the two have separated. Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, shared an official statement on her behalf, saying, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. A. R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”