AR Rahman with Saira Banu Pic/AFP

Saira Banu recently announced her separation from music maestro AR Rahman, which led to him being subjected to severe social media trolling. Now, Saira has come out in support of Rahman and shared the reason behind why she wants to call this wedding quits. She also backed Rahman by calling him “a gem of a person, the best man in the world.” Saira shared a voice note requesting people not to tarnish the music maestro's name.

Saira Banu reveals reason behind divorce

Saira, in an official voice note, shared, "This is Saira Rahman here. I'm currently in Bombay. I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world."

"Yes, it's it's just because of, my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Sarah is. And I've come here to Bombay. I'm going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn't have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai, and I didn't want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him," she further added.

Saira Banu praise AR Rahman

While showering AR Rahman with praise and clarifying that he isn't linked to anyone and said, "But he's an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with, I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet"

She further concluded her note saying, "I'll be coming back to Chennai soon, but I have to complete my treatment and then come. Okay? So, I request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name, which is absolutely rubbish. And, like I said, he's a gem of a person. Thank you"

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s separation

The news of AR Rahman and Saira Banu's separation was initially shared through a joint statement issued by Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah. The couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship. The Mozart of Madras, who married Saira in 1995, shares three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. After Vandana, Rahman also put out an official statement and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”