While AR Rahman and Saira Banu requested privacy, the internet noticed that the music maestro had created a hashtag after posting news about their divorce on X

AR Rahman with Saira Banu Pic/AFP

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu announced separation after 29 years of marriage. While Saira let her lawyer Vandana Shah release a statement on her behalf, the Mozart of Madras resorted to a post on X, formerly Twitter. While both parties requested privacy, the internet noticed Rahman creating a hashtag for news about his divorce.

AR Rahman and his hashtag #arrsairaabreakup

AR Rahman took to X and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

The post ended with the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup which left the internet baffled.

Don't know who's handling Rahman's account, but the last thing to do when asking for privacy is to not create a page3-ish hashtag. I mean wtf were they even thinking.#communication#PRblunders#arrsairaabreakup pic.twitter.com/hjJFDeBRHE — Chandra Kiran 🗻2️⃣1️⃣ (@ck_chandrakiran) November 19, 2024

Internet reacts to AR Rahman’s hashtag after announcing divorce

One user wrote, “Who creates hashtag for this situation? Fire your admin, thalaiva."

“Why a hashtag after this? Are you out of your mind,” added another.

Another user commented, “Don't know who's handling Rahman's account, but the last thing to do when asking for privacy is to not create a page3-ish hashtag. I mean wtf were they even thinking?”

One added, “2024 will go down history as the year AR Rahman created a hashtag to announce his separation.”

Saira Banu’s statement after divorce from AR Rahman

The statement shared by lawyer Vandana Shah read, "After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995 and are parents to three children -- daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

Over the years, Rahman has composed iconic soundtracks for films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Dil Se', 'Lagaan', and 'Rockstar'. He gained international fame for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire", which earned him two Academy Awards.