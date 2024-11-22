AR Rahman's son Ameen has come in defense of his father as rumours around his parents' divorce surface. Speculations surfaced as the music maestro's bassist also announced separation after Rahman

Music composer AR Rahman had everyone in shock as he and his wife Saira Banu announced their divorce, bringing their 29-year-old marriage to an end. The Mozart of Madras and his better half married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. The music maestro's divorce news was followed by the news of his bassist Mohini Dey's separation from her husband. Many speculated that the two announcements were connected which led to several theories and rumours.

AR Rahman's son reacts to rumours of divorce being connected to Mohini Dey

Mohini Dey, a renowned bass player from Kolkata and a member of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change, announced her split from her musician husband, Mark Hartsuch, via a joint Instagram post.

Amid rumours of Rahman's' divorce and connection with Mohini Dey announcing her separation, the music composer's son has come to his father's defense. AR Rameen, took to his Instagram stories urging people to not engage in false and baseless rumours. "My father is a legend, not just for is incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It's disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone's life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let's honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us. "

Why are AR Rahman and his wife divorcing?

Rahman and Saira have attributed their separation to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship. Lawyer Vandana Shah, in a podcast, has talked about reasons why celebrity couples opt for divorce. She mentioned that in Bollywood, it’s usually not infidelity that causes separations, but rather boredom. According to her, celebrities often go through multiple marriages, quickly moving from one relationship to another. While one-night stands are quite common, the real problem is the monotony that leads to relationship failures.

Vandana stated, “Their lives are very different. I do not think infidelity is the reason for the failure of their marriages in Bollywood. The cause is boredom. They move from one marriage to another because of boredom, which is peculiar to Bollywood and super-rich families.” She pointed out that this pattern isn’t something she sees in many other types of marriages.

She added, “They all live very different sexual lives. The expectations of their sex life is much higher in these setups than a non-Bollywood marriage.” She further explained, “Third, adultery happens very much and one-night stands don’t really matter as much. I am not part of Bollywood, but these are my observations from the cases that have come to me.”