AR Rahman's kids, Khatija and Ameen, dismiss rumors of him taking a year-long break post-separation, calling them "fake" and "baseless" on social media

In Pic: AR Rahman

AR Rahman to take a long break post-separation from Saira Banu? Music maestro's son and daughter react

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Soon after Rahman announced his separation from his wife, rumors started circulating that the music composer is taking a year-long break from work after parting ways with her. Now, Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman and son Ameen have reacted to these reports, claiming that all such news and rumors surrounding their father taking a break are fake and baseless.

Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman, reacted to a now-deleted post that claimed the music composer would be taking a break from work. While addressing the claims, Khatija wrote, "Please stop spreading such useless rumors.”

Pls stop spreading such useless rumours. https://t.co/lWP16nd5iH — Khatija Rahman (@RahmanKhatija) December 6, 2024

Not only Khatija, but the legendary artist's son has also reacted to these reports. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a screenshot of the news article and called it "Fake News. This is false."

Rahman’s First Appearance Post-Separation

The Oscar-winning musician was seen in Goa, attending the 55th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2024. The music maestro was present at the film festival for a session on "Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk: Musical Theatre in India." The Slumdog Millionaire composer posed for the media, and on his way back, he waved at the paparazzi. During the session, the artist talked about how he almost worked with Michael Jackson. He shared, "So, post-Oscars, I met him, and he said, Why don’t we do the next The Other World? I told him about the meeting with Mr. Shankar that I was doing. Shankar said, It would be great if you guys do a song. So, I called Michael Jackson, and he said, Whatever you say. Then I went, but he was starting a tour, and in three or four months, he left."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s Separation

While it has been widely reported that AR Rahman and Saira Banu have divorced, official statements mention that the two have separated. Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, shared an official statement on her behalf, saying, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. A. R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”