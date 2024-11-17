AR Rahman receives award from IIT Madras for his virtual reality film 'Le Musk

The Oscar-winning music maestro A R Rahman recently got an award from IIT Madras for his immersive virtual reality film 'Le Musk'. The musician also spoke about it

Music maestro AR Rahman received the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' from IIT Madras for directing the virtual reality film 'Le Musk'.

The eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in Virtual Reality and related fields presented the music composer A.R. Rahman with the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation'.



The Award was given in recognition of his visionary work on the Virtual Reality (VR) film.



While speaking to the media, he said, "So, It is very proud to have an institution like IIT in Chennai. We can see many people became successful from here. I came here when I was 13 years old. I did 'Le Musk' thinking global experience should be explored from India. I received one award from Hollywood in LA and now I feel proud to get an award here."

It was presented by co-inventors of Oculus Professor Steven LaValle and Professor Anna Lavalle who are visiting faculty at IIT Madras.



This award recognises exceptional contributions to advancing immersive technologies and storytelling globally.



On receiving the Innovation Award from IIT Madras, for directing the virtual reality thriller film 'Le Musk', AR Rahman shared, "Getting an award in Chennai is special. We constantly were looking for how could we push this understanding and not make the mistakes that people made earlier. The most important rule for me was making people comfortable."



Speaking about the technology and innovations in the country, he added, "To make it we need special cameras. Whenever I go to Microsoft or Intel I think why next Apple or Nvidia not coming from India? The government needs to look into it. There is a lot more to do. I am crazy, I am putting all my money into this as a passion project. Many people can use VR for visiting Temples, and for even marriages."



Earlier, AR Rahman unveiled the soundtrack for his immersive film 'Le Musk'. The soundtrack has 12 different songs.



"'Le Musk', an innovative sensory cinematic experience directed by AR Rahman himself, merges music, fragrance, and visual storytelling to immerse audiences in a new kind of film and narrative. The soundtrack, created to complement the immersive experience, features Rahman's signature style -- a blend of Jazz, Orchestra and eclectic elements combined with soulful melodies," according to the press release shared by AR Rahman's team.



It is directed by A.R Rahman and presented at Cannes XR. While talking about the soundtrack launch, AR Rahman shared earlier, "Music is the heartbeat of Le Musk. It carries the soul of the film, guiding the audience through an emotional and sensory journey. The film is a labour of a lot of hard work and love, where we tried to push the boundaries of how we use technology to create something truly immersive and I am thrilled to finally share this soundtrack with the world and offer a glimpse into the world we've created."



Collaborating on the 12 varied tracks with notable names, including Nora Arnezeder, Sana Moussa, Linda Lind, Mayssa Karaa, Hiral Viradia, Simona Gilbert, The Firdaus orchestra and the Budapest Orchestra, the soundtrack of 'Le Musk' also marks the association with the award-winning music engineer Greg penny.

'Le Musk' marks Rahman's directorial debut. Speaking about showcasing the film globally, Rahman added, "We are in the process of setting up immersive experience studios across the world to bring Le Musk to audiences the world over. The film would not have been possible if not for my team who worked tirelessly to push the boundary of what was known to be possible."



The award-winning composer launched the soundtrack worldwide on Believe Music. (ANI)