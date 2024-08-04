As Arbaaz Khan turned 57, his wife Sshura Khan dropped a romantic note for him on Instagram. It was accompanied by a compilation of the actor's dancing moments

Actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan turned 57today. On his birtdhay, his wife Sshura Khan took to Instagram to expose his dancing skills. taking to her feed Sshura dropped a compilation of clips featuring a happily dancing Arbaaz.

Sharing the video, Sshura penned a heartfelt note for him. "Happy birthday Arbaazzz♥️Not a day goes by dull with u being around, your witty jokes, your craziness, your hilarious dancing moves 😁😁. From praying with u to fighting with u every moment is so special. Ur loyalty ur love ur dedication ur respect is commendable. From your dimples to wrinkles I will be there with you. 💫 Love you Mr Khan to infinity and beyond ♥️♥️@arbaazkhanofficial "

Reacting to the video, Arbaaz commented, "Hahahaha who said love is just blind 🤣🤣🤣 love you baby"

The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023 in an intimate Nikah ceremony. Arbaaz and Sshura had met on the sets of the movie ‘Patna Shukla’ on which Sshura worked as makeup artist for Raveena Tandon.

The two dated for two years before tying the knot. Their relationship was so private that even Arbaaz's family was not aware of it. "Initially, they didn’t know. They knew I was just meeting someone, but when they realised that this is a huge step that I am taking, they were more than happy. In moments like these, you have the support of your loved ones because they know these decisions are made between two mature people,” he shared in an interview with Indian Express.

The 'Dabangg' actor also addressed the big age-gap between the two. While Sshura is 31, Arbaaz is 56. "Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” said actor Arbaaz.

Previously, Arbaaz was married to model Malaika Arora, and they have a son Arhaan. The couple got divorced in May 2017.