Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his debut with the Netflix romantic drama 'Nadaaniyan' alongside Khushi Kapoor. The duo announced the film's release date by recreating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene

Archana Puran Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Listen to this article Archana Puran Singh returns as Miss Briganza as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene x 00:00

Pyaar kya hai? (What is love?) It’s the question that has stumped us all since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Ms. Briganza first asked it 27 years ago. And while we’ve all had our theories — some heartfelt, some hilariously off the mark — Nadaaniyan is here to crack the code for today’s generation. Ibrahim Ali Khan who marks his debut with the Netflix film along with his co-star Khushi Kapoor recreated a memorable scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai while announcing the release date of their film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim and Khushi recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene

The announcement video saw Ibrahim and Khushi sit in a classroom set up as they recreated the popular scene from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer where Miss Briganza (Archana Puran Singh) asks them about love. Years later, Miss Briganza is back with the question for the new gen. When Ibrahim who plays Arjun is posed with the question, he says, "Pyaar ek arrangement hai...do dilon ke beech jo bina kuch soche, bina kuch samjhe, ek doosre ko apni duniya bana lete hai.Kyunki woh pyaar hi kya jisme thoda sa bachpana na ho, jisme nadaaniyan na ho."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

About Nadaaniyan

Marking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut as Arjun Mehta, alongside Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh, Nadaaniyan takes a deep dive into the delicate maze of Gen Z romance, where emotions are complicated and pretending can sometimes feel all too real. Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj, who add extra flavor to the movie’s rollercoaster of emotions.

The young adult romantic drama is about Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

Talking about the film, producers of Dharmatic Entertainment share, “Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we’re celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form.”

“This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim. It’s a story of connection, chaos and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, shared, “Nadaaniyan captures the innocence and irreverence of young love. From Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, this film takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this heartwarming tale explores the trials and tribulations of first love, brought to life through the fresh vision of debutante director Shauna Gautam.”