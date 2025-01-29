Archana Puran Singh, who was shooting for her upcoming film had to be rushed to the hospital and was asked to undergo surgery for her fractured wrist and bruised face

Veteran Bollywood actor and The Great Indian Kapil Show fame Archana Puran Singh met with a severe accident on the sets of her upcoming film. The comedy star, who recently launched her YouTube channel documented it all in her vlog. Archana had to be rushed to the hospital and was asked to undergo surgery for her fractured wrist. She also sustained bruises on her face and swelling on her right hand and lips.

Archana speaks about her accident

Archana’s son Ayushmaan Sethi broke the news to his brother Aaryamann, who was moved to tears upon learning about their mother’s accident. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. In the video shot by her husband and actor Parmeet Sethi, she said, “I was in shock. Never thought something like this would happen to me. I was doing a night shift in Virar. I called Rajkummar Rao and told him that I was very upset about leaving the shoot. So, today, I’m returning to Virar to complete the shoot, because those poor guys are going to suffer losses otherwise. I’m wearing a full-sleeve outfit, and they’ll shoot me from angles where you won’t be able to tell I’m injured.”

She added, “I have learned a lot of lessons through this experience. Anything can happen but eventually everything turns out to be alright. My face could have gone. But it's just my wrist. It will be fine. This has happened for a reason. They’ve told me they need me only for a few hours.”

Archana Puran Singh’s work front

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh was last seen on Netflix’s popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu left The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 and was subsequently replaced by Archana Puran Singh, who has since become a regular.

Archana was also seen in the 2024 movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it also stars Mallika Sherawat. It promised a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s." It traces a newly married couple's hilarious journey, as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh.