Arijit Singh is currently touring the UK, and a video from one of his recent concerts has been making rounds online. In the clip, Arijit steps in to help a fan who was grabbed by security while trying to get closer to the stage. The video shows a woman being mishandled as she approaches the stage during his performance.

Arijit Singh apologises to a female fan at a UK concert

When security tries to stop the woman, she tells them that Arijit Singh is calling her, but they still restrain her by grabbing her neck. Seeing this, Arijit speaks up, telling the crowd, "It's not fair to grab somebody like that," while pointing to her neck. He then asks everyone to "please sit down" and apologizes to the woman, saying, "I am really sorry, ma'am. I wish I was there to protect you, but I could not. Please sit down."

Arijit Singh scolds concertgoers asking for Kolkata rape-murder song

Arijit Singh, who is currently performing in the UK, responded to a fan's request to sing his protest song "Aar Kobe," written for a rape and murder victim from Kolkata's RG Kar. A video of this moment was shared on Instagram by the account rahul__roy983, capturing it from one of his recent shows.

In the video, Arijit was singing "Ramta Jogi" from Taal when he got the request. He stopped mid-song and responded, "This is not the place, people haven't come here to protest. Ya? They have come here to listen to me. That's my job, right? That is my heart, that one you are saying. Not the right time, right place."

"If you really feel about it, go. Go to Kolkata. Yes. Gather some people, a lot of Bengalis are here. Go on the street. Ya? That song is not monetised. It will never be monetised. It is not copyright. Anybody can use it." Arijit then went on singing the track before stopping again and telling the fan, "That song is not monetised. It will never be monetised... Anybody can use it."

The caption along with the video reads, “Arijit Singh gets annoyed when a fan requested him to play Aar Kobe a protest song he created after the events in Kolkata,” he continued.

Arijit Singh picks food left by fan on stage while performing

The viral video shows Arijit Singh singing the title track of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' during which a fan places some fast food and a soft drink cup on the stage. Arijit takes it and hands it to one of the volunteers. He then tells the fan, "I am so sorry. This is my temple, you can't put food here.”