Arijit Singh Pic/AFP, X

Listen to this article Arijit Singh picks food left by fan on stage during London concert: 'This is my temple' - watch video x 00:00

Popular playback singer Arijit Singh, who conducted a concert in London has gone viral once again after a fan left food near his feet on stage as he performed. The singing sensation sprung into action and quickly handed it over to one of the volunteers. He also pointed out to the fan that the stage is his temple and nobody is allowed to keep food on it. Watch the video below.

Arijit Singh - I am sorry, The stage is my temple you can't put food here 🥺 #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/4GLJBmeet9 — Arijitsinghupdates2.0 (@Arijitnews) September 17, 2024

The viral video shows Arijit Singh singing the title track of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' during which a fan places some fast food and a soft drink cup on the stage. Arijit takes it and hands it to one of the volunteers. He then tells the fan, "I am so sorry. This is my temple, you can't put food here.”

Arijit Singh performs with Ed Sheeran

The collaboration of Ed Sheeran with Indian artists is on the rise. After teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the 'Perfect' hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London. Arijit took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show, which was held on September 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Arijit Singh wins National Award

Last month, Arijit Singh bagged the Best Male Playback Singer award at the 70th National Film Awards for 'Kesariya' from the film Brahmastra. The romantic track, which quickly became a favourite among fans, is praised for its touching lyrics and Singh's soulful voice. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

About Arijit Singh

Arijit began his musical career with the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' back in 2005 when he was 18 years old. He didn't win the show but ended up in sixth position. But during this reality show stint, Arijit's voice caught the attention of the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who offered to collaborate with him. He kept his promise and gave Arijit a chance to sing 'Yoon Shabnami' in 'Saawariya' but his version never made it to the film.

Finally, in 2011, he made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer with 'Murder 2' song 'Phir Mohabbat' starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Composed by Mithoon, and sung by Arijit, the love anthem of 'Aashiqui 2' gave rise to the birth of the star Arijit.