Arijit Singh, who is currently performing in the UK, responded to a fan's request to sing his protest song "Aar Kobe," written for a rape and murder victim from Kolkata's RG Kar. A video of this moment was shared on Instagram by the account rahul__roy983, capturing it from one of his recent shows.

Arijit Singh scolds concertgoers asking for Kolkata rape-murder song

In the video, Arijit was singing "Ramta Jogi" from Taal when he got the request. He stopped mid-song and responded, "This is not the place, people haven't come here to protest. Ya? They have come here to listen to me. That's my job, right? That is my heart, that one you are saying. Not the right time, right place."

"If you really feel about it, go. Go to Kolkata. Yes. Gather some people, a lot of Bengalis are here. Go on the street. Ya? That song is not monetised. It will never be monetised. It is not copyright. Anybody can use it." Arijit then went on singing the track before stopping again and telling the fan, "That song is not monetised. It will never be monetised... Anybody can use it."

The caption along with the video reads, “Arijit Singh gets annoyed when a fan requested him to play Aar Kobe a protest song he created after the events in Kolkata,” he continued.

Arijit Singh picks food left by fan on stage while performing

The viral video shows Arijit Singh singing the title track of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' during which a fan places some fast food and a soft drink cup on the stage. Arijit takes it and hands it to one of the volunteers. He then tells the fan, "I am so sorry. This is my temple, you can't put food here.”

Arijit Singh performs with British singer Ed Sheeran

The collaboration of Ed Sheeran with Indian artists is on the rise. After teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the 'Perfect' hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London. Arijit took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show, which was held on September 15.

Arijit Singh wins the honourable National Award

Last month, Arijit Singh bagged the Best Male Playback Singer award at the 70th National Film Awards for 'Kesariya' from the film Brahmastra. The romantic track, which quickly became a favourite among fans, is praised for its touching lyrics and Singh's soulful voice. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.