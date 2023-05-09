Arijit Singh sustains injury in Aurangabad as fan tries to pull him mid-concert

Indian popular singer Arijit Singh sustained an injury while performing live in Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Arijit Singh at Aurangabad concert

Arijit Singh, a well-known singer who is currently on a concert tour around the nation, sustained an injury while performing live in Riddhi Siddhi Landmark, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The occurrence happened on Sunday, and several images circulating online show the singer scolding a spectator who attempted to grab his hand during the show.

The singer was caught on video, which was posted on Arijit Singh's fan page, telling a fan on pulling his hand.

The female fan pulled their hand again, and the singer told her, "If I am not able to perform, you will not be able to have fun, That is as simple as that. You're pulling me like that; now my hand is shaking. Should I leave?"

Arijit can be seen interacting with the woman who pulled his hand. The lady in the video apologised multiple times to the singer.

The video of the incident has left many criticising the fan. Reacting to the incident, a social media user wrote in the comment section, “This kind of fan's can't be called truly,they do deserve the tag of toxic and nothing else." Another said, “Such a shame!!! People need to be more responsible and respectful towards an artist."

Reportedly, Arijit continued to sing after the incident. This concert included some of his favourite chart-toppers, such as Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2), Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Phir Le Aya Dil (Barfi), and Duaa (Shanghai).

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood. He made his debut with Mithoon's composition, Phir Mohabbat, from the film 'Murder 2'.

After that, he kept giving back-to-back top chartbusters to the Indian film industry.

On the work front, Arijit Singh delivered two dance numbers, 'Tere Pyaar Mein' and 'Pyaar Hota Hai Kahi Baar', as well as an emotional track titled 'O Bedardiya' for the film 'Tu Jhotthi Main Makkaar'. These songs were loved by everyone and his fans still can't get over of them.

