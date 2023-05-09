Expert guide to recreate 5 iconic hairstyles from Met Gala 2023

From Alia Bhatt’s half-up, half-down signature hairdo to Kendal Jenner’s razor-sharp ponytail, we give you easy steps to whip up 5 memorable hairstyles from Met Gala 2023

The hairstyle for Alia was a sleek, middle-parted, wavy hairdo that complemented her bejeweled ensemble. Photo Courtesy: AFP

The Met Gala 2023 might be known for its glitzy fashion affair, but it manages to take the bar high when it comes to trendsetting hairstyles. The extravagant night that falls on the first Monday of May, had celebrities donning splendid outfits and divine hairstyles for the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. This year’s theme honoured Karl Lagerfeld, the German fashion designer known to have worked for the world’s top fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, and more.