Shaan, in an interview, shared that according to him, the Indian music scene is undergoing a change, and an artist today doesn't have to depend on films to become popular

Arijit Singh and Shaan

Listen to this article ‘Arijit Singh was probably the last big exponent who came in from film music': Shaan x 00:00

Shaan is one of the most loved singers in the music industry. With his melodious voice, he has won the hearts of many. Shaan has given some of the biggest hits to the industry, including 'Musu Musu Haasi Deu,' 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan,' 'Chand Sifarish,' and 'Jab Se Tere Naina.' The versatile singer, in an interview, shared that, according to him, the Indian music scene is undergoing a change, and an artist today doesn't have to depend on films to become popular.

Arijit Singh is the 'last big exponent' to come from films,' he said. "All the big names today in music, they are either rappers or they have their own brand of music styles. Arijit Singh was probably the last big exponent who came in from film music. But a lot of them first got popular doing their own non-film music, like Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Badshah, King. But today, film music is hardly giving you the big singing star,” Shaan told PTI in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing is that a singer like me, whose branding has become that of a Bollywood singer, it's very difficult to get out of that and for people to start listening to my non-film songs. But for others like Neha Kakkar, who came in from social media and then started getting their film songs... Today, it's changing, a singer doesn't have to really rely on becoming popular through film music,” he added.

Shaan also said he feels 'underutilized' in Bollywood. “Sadly, in the last 10 to 15 years, I've been much underutilized and not been a part of those big Bollywood songs, like I used to be. But at the same time, this could be of help. When you are constantly on a roll, there's no time to introspect, no time to work on your skills. You tend to keep going with the flow. At some point, you realize you're becoming mechanical, redundant. So I take this break, this little getaway as a good thing, that I get to work on my skill sets,” he shared.

To note, he has recently recorded a playback for an upcoming Bengali feature film Network, which is composed by Dabbu.

(With Inputs from PTI)