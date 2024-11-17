Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arjun Kanungos Unspoken to mark his return to music after kidney injury

Arjun Kanungo's 'Unspoken' to mark his return to music after kidney injury

Updated on: 18 November,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Top

After an illness put his music career on hold, Kanungo returns to the scene with Unspoken

Arjun Kanungo's 'Unspoken' to mark his return to music after kidney injury

Arjun Kanungo. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Arjun Kanungo's 'Unspoken' to mark his return to music after kidney injury
x
00:00

Over a year after a kidney injury put his musical career on the back-burner, Arjun Kanungo is set to present what he believes is among his finest work. On November 26, the singer-actor will unveil his latest track, Unspoken, which he calls a fitting number to mark his return to music after a tumultuous phase. “The song is about moving on. It is apt when one considers where I am in my life. It’s [a reminder to myself] that this chapter is over, and I must move on to bigger things,” he says, adding that the track is also special because it marks his “first project commissioned from Japan” where he launched a production house a while ago. 


The track, which he says received rave reviews when he first played it at an event recently, includes a “lot of VFX” work. “I continue to be an indie artiste, but the knowledge I have received in the last two years has made me look at the business of music-making differently. I want to now be the face of my music, unapologetically. Up next, I will release my album in April. We begin shooting for it in February. I have been writing it throughout this period, and it includes some prominent collaborations.”


Music milestone


2004: The music of Swades was so well received that it earned Filmfare nominations for music direction (AR Rahman), lyrics, and playback singing (male and female)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Arjun Kanungo swades Filmfare ar rahman bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK