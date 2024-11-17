After an illness put his music career on hold, Kanungo returns to the scene with Unspoken

Arjun Kanungo. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Arjun Kanungo's 'Unspoken' to mark his return to music after kidney injury x 00:00

Over a year after a kidney injury put his musical career on the back-burner, Arjun Kanungo is set to present what he believes is among his finest work. On November 26, the singer-actor will unveil his latest track, Unspoken, which he calls a fitting number to mark his return to music after a tumultuous phase. “The song is about moving on. It is apt when one considers where I am in my life. It’s [a reminder to myself] that this chapter is over, and I must move on to bigger things,” he says, adding that the track is also special because it marks his “first project commissioned from Japan” where he launched a production house a while ago.

The track, which he says received rave reviews when he first played it at an event recently, includes a “lot of VFX” work. “I continue to be an indie artiste, but the knowledge I have received in the last two years has made me look at the business of music-making differently. I want to now be the face of my music, unapologetically. Up next, I will release my album in April. We begin shooting for it in February. I have been writing it throughout this period, and it includes some prominent collaborations.”

