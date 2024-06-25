Arjun talked about an incident that left him with a black eye as he went ahead and took on a fight for Sonam

When Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor appeared on the Koffee couch, the duo delivered the expected dose of laughter and drama to the audience. Given Sonam Kapoor's past appearances and fiery answers, many were eagerly anticipating what the actress would reveal.

True to form, she did not disappoint and recounted the time when Arjun Kapoor got into a brawl on her behalf and returned with a black eye!

Opening up about how he went ahead to fight for her taking inspiration from Shah Rukh's character in Josh, Arjun said, "I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black eye and I got suspended because I abused him."

About Arjun Kapoor recently

On the personal front, Arjun Kapoor has been in the news because of his highly publicised relationship with Malaika Arora. Amid breakup rumours, we recently clarified that are very much together. The reports of them parting ways are just rumours, said Malaika's manager. Previously, reports claimed that the couple had parted ways, but it looks like the news was untrue.

Hours after the report came out that Malaika and Arjun had parted ways, India Today confirmed with the actress manager, who said, "No no, all rumours."

The couple, who were in a serious relationship until recently, reportedly parted ways, according to Pinkvilla. A source informed the portal, "Malaika and Arjun Kapoor had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence on this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."