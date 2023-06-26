Arjun Kapoor birthday: Malaika Arora shares photos wishing her ‘sunshine’

Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today on June 26. Malaika Arora took to Instagram to specially wish her boyfriend and share a few unseen photos of the actor

Arjun Kapoor in Malaika Arora's birthday pictures shared today, Pic/Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today on June 26. The Ishaqzaade actor kickstarted his birthday celebrations at midnight with partner, Malaika Arora, and sisters, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The trio and some of Arjun's close friends and family members got together at his Mumbai residence for a close-knit birthday bash.

A little while ago, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to specially wish her boyfriend and share a few unseen photos of the actor. Two of the photos featured Arjun ostensibly on vacation – a casual selfie where he wore sunglasses and a simple grey sweater; and another where he stood against the backdrop of a serene water body, blue skies and mountains.

Of course, no relationship is complete without its silly moments and Malaika seems to have quite a few of those 'favourited' in her camera roll. In of the pictures, a bare-chested Arjun took a cute pout-face selfie.

Two other photos captured Arjun dressed to impress. One photo featured him posing with an umbrella in a stylish long-sleeved grey-blue-indigo overcoat and jeans, possibly carrying the couples’ shopping! The next photo saw him looking debonair in an autumnal fit where he wore a silky floral-dotted shirt and a cinnamon-coloured blazer. Styled with watch, sunglasses and bronze pendant, the actor gazed into the camera.

“Happy birthday my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome,” Malaika captioned the post, describing all the photos in order.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a serious relationship since several years, and regular crop up on each other’s Instagram.

Reports suggest that Arjun Kapoor will be celebrating his birthday by going the philanthropic route. He will be hosting a charity sale of some of his wardrobe favourites. “Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop because every bit adds up to helping those in need of support,” the actor said in a statement.” The proceeds of the sale will be donated to Oscar Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO that empowers children to stay in school.

“Celebrating circularity, the culture of sharing and giving is the best way I can spend my day,” the actor added.