Up and about: Letting his swanky cars be in the garage, Arjun Kapoor bought an electric scooter to avoid the paparazzi from stalking him during his late-night escapades

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Arjun Kapoor purchases electric scooter x 00:00

Star-studded

ADVERTISEMENT

Kahin toh milegi: Shraddha Kapoor; Gangsta’ vibes: Siddhant Chaturvedi; Dhak, dhak, dhak: Suniel Shetty with Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Let the games begin: Sanya Mirza

The crème de la crème of B-Town turned up for a Saudi Arabia tourism event in the city. Now, we know where they all will be flocking to for their next holiday

Thirst trap: Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur; Pari hoon main: Mouni Roy; up, Up, and away: Nimrat Kaur and Neha Dhupia

Not everyone’s cup of tea

Not everyone can carry off a pink T-shirt with the same ease that Saif Ali Khan does. It’s something he has been doing since eons

Just in

The legend: Rekha