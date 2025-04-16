Arjun Kapoor addressed online trolling, calling himself an “easy target” but emphasized that he takes criticism in stride and remains focused on filmmaking. He shared his deep-rooted passion for cinema, revealing that his love for storytelling began with watching his father work on grand film sets

Arjun Kapoor

Most celebrities face trolling at some point in their careers. Actor Arjun Kapoor has been on the receiving end of it quite frequently. The actor has taken it in stride and handled trolls with a pinch of salt. In a recent interview, the Singham Again star spoke about how he deals with online trolling.

Arjun on getting trolled

Talking to Chalchitra Talks, Arjun said, “I am quite thick-skinned about it because I realize a lot of it has to do with the clickbait culture. If you notice, when these pages write about me or tag me, they get a lot more traction. There is a certain amount of joy they get by pulling in an audience using my name. I am an easy target in that sense. I’ve taken things in my stride in the past and haven’t hit back. I also take criticism well, and people sometimes take undue advantage of that. I’ve always allowed myself to be someone who is humble enough to learn. I’ve never claimed to be the best. I haven’t come here to be number one or two—I’ve come here to make films.”

He added, “I used to have a thick skin before, and the films used to do the talking. I always thought that the connection to the real audience comes from the work you do, not the chatter on the internet.”

Arjun Kapoor reveals he wanted to be a filmmaker

Arjun revealed that he has always wanted to be a filmmaker, driven by the joy and curiosity of the filmmaking process.

He shared, “I started primarily because I wanted to be a filmmaker. When I was growing up, I was quite interested in films and would often go on sets. I saw my father making Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. If you ever look into history, you’ll see the kind of scale that film had—it was the most expensive Hindi film at that time. After visiting such sets, you get enamoured, and the joy of filmmaking becomes clear. So I started watching films more seriously, and over time, my interest as a filmmaker and creative artist grew.”

"I was always inclined toward the making of films. Acting is fun, but it’s also fascinating to understand the 'why' behind a director’s vision, the DOP’s lighting choices, the nuances of editing, the colours, the greys, and the overall texture of a film. I get tremendous joy from the entire process,” he added.

On the Work Front

Arjun Kapoor recently showcased his acting range by playing a menacing villain in Singham Again, followed by a lighthearted performance in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. He is now set to star in the sequel to the classic comedy No Entry. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement and are excited to see Arjun's performance in the much-anticipated film.